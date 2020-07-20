MS Raju's romantic thriller Dirty Hari trailer gets a trending response!!

Dirty Hari Trailer: Presented by Guduru Siva Rama Krishna in Guduru Sateesh Babu & Guduru Sai Puneeth's production, movie stars Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma & Simrat Kaur as leads under SPJ creations banner.

Besides the appealing visuals and engagingly youthful content, it's Actor Sunil's voiceover that added more fun to the glimpse of World of Dirt Hari. Receiving a raving response to it, Dirty Hari Trailer is now trending on Youtube with 1 Million+ views.

Top Celebs & Filmmakers acclaimed MS Raju garu for changing his genre & coming up with a completely engaging Youthful Romantic Thriller and he thanked them for the support.

Coming to the trailer, MS Raju didn't miss a chance to balance the entertainment quotient while portraying the sensible emotions with a poetic narration.



