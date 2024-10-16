Music director Shekhar Chandra talks about ‘Pottel’

The rural action drama Pottel, directed by Sahit Motkhuri and starring Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla, is set to hit theaters worldwide on October 25. Produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi of Nisa Entertainments and Suresh Kumar Sadige under Pragya Sannidhi Creations, the film has generated significant buzz with its promotional content. The songs composed by Shekhar Chandra have already become chartbusters, adding to the anticipation.



During a press conference, Shekhar Chandra shared insights into the film's journey. He explained how the story, centered on the sacrifices parents make for their children's education, moved him deeply when it was narrated by director Sahit. “The rural backdrop and emotional core of Pottel will resonate with audiences,” he said.

Shekhar also discussed the challenges of composing music for the film. He emphasized that the music had to flow naturally from the scenes, making it different from the usual templates. "It took some time to capture that natural process, but once we set the tone, everything fell into place," he explained.

The film features powerful performances from the cast, with Shekhar highlighting Ajay's unique and unexpected role. He also praised lyricist Kasarla Shyam for his meaningful contributions, noting that the lyrics played a crucial role in the film’s narrative.

Looking ahead, Shekhar revealed he is working on several projects, including films with actors Raj Tarun and Naveen Chandra, and a Telugu-Kannada bilingual project.