Mythri backs ‘7:11 PM;’ the film gets a bigger release

Futuristic sci-fi action thriller “7:11 PM,” which stars Saahas and Deepika in the lead roles, made a good impression among the movie buffs with its promotional material. Particularly, the teaser was highly impressive. Chaitu Madala is making his directorial debut with this first-of-its-kind movie.



The makers have now announced that “7:11 PM” will release on June 30th in cinemas. Famous production house Mythri Movie Makers’ distribution wing Mythri Movie Distributors LLP will release the movie. With the famous distribution house backing it, “7:11 PM” will have a bigger release. The film is produced by Naren Yanamadala, Madhuri Ravipati, and Vani Kanneganti under the banner of Arcus Films. Gyaani is the music composer, while Siva Shankar and Fabio Capodivento handled the cinematography.