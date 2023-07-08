Mythri Movie Makers keeps suspense on their next

Mythri Movie Makers, one of Tollywood’s leading production houses, announces next project. The production house’s official Twitter handle has released a pre-announcement poster and said that the official announcement on their next project will be made on July 9 at 11:11 am.

“Most successful combo is back again. Massiest announcement on July 9th at 11:11 am,” the announcement read. Soon after this crazy little tease, speculations about the project began to go viral. The buzz has it that the project will reunite Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja with his “Mirapakai” director Harish Shankar.

Mythri Movie Makers had earlier collaborated with Ravi Teja on “Amar Akbar Anthony” and “Waltair Veerayya.” On the other hand, Harish Shankar is currently helming Pawan Kalyan’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” a Mythri Movie Makers’ production.





