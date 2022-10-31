Nachinidi Girlfriendu Movie Team Visits Suryanarayana Swamy Temple

The upcoming Telugu flick Nachindi Girl Friendu team visits Lord Suryanarayana Swamy Temple, on Friday. The priests and temple authorities grandly welcomed them and performed a special pooja for the team.

After that, the movie unit of Nachindi Girl Friendu took the blessings of the main priests at the temple. Hero Uday shankar, director Guru Pavan, Heroine Jennifer, film comedian Madhunandan, temple priests, the temple in charge superintendent Mr. K Venkateswararao, temple EO V. Hari Surya Prakash, and a few others have participated in this program that held recently.