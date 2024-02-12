Nag Ashwin praises Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’, expresses eager anticipation

Vishwak Sen's much-anticipated project, "GAAMI," directed by Vidyadhar Kagita and produced by Karthik Sabareesh on Karthik Kult Kreations, has garnered attention and acclaim with its intriguing first look poster. The film, funded by the crowd, is set to release on March 8th, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, and the release date poster has added to the anticipation.



Star director Nag Ashwin, known for his exceptional work, expressed his admiration for the posters and the innovative concept of portraying Vishwak Sen as an Aghora suffering from a rare disease preventing human touch. Nag Ashwin took to Instagram to share his thoughts, stating, "What these guys have achieved… so patiently… with so much love… for so long… Can't wait… #Gaami on March 8th in theatres."

Nag Ashwin's encouraging words about "GAAMI" not only praise the team's efforts but also express his eagerness to watch the movie. This endorsement from a respected director is sure to boost the confidence of the "GAAMI" team as they prepare to elevate their promotional activities in the coming days.

Starring Chandini Chowdary, known for her role in "Colour Photo," alongside M G Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad, "GAAMI" explores a unique narrative with cinematography by Vishwanath Reddy and Rampy Nandigam, music by Naresh Kumaran, and a screenplay written by Vidyadhar Kagita and Pratyush Vatyam. As the film nears its release, the anticipation among audiences and industry peers continues to grow.