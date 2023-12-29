  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Nag Ashwin reveals ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer release date

Nag Ashwin reveals ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer release date
x
Highlights

Prabhas, the widely celebrated Pan-Indian actor, is basking in the success of his recent blockbuster, “Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire.” Simultaneously, he is gearing up for his next venture, “Kalki 2898 AD,” directed by Nag Ashwin of “Mahanati” fame.

Prabhas, the widely celebrated Pan-Indian actor, is basking in the success of his recent blockbuster, “Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire.” Simultaneously, he is gearing up for his next venture, “Kalki 2898 AD,” directed by Nag Ashwin of “Mahanati” fame.

At the Tech Fest 2023 held at IIT Bombay, Nag Ashwin shared exciting updates about the mythological sci-fi film, “Kalki 2898 AD.” During his interaction with the audience, the director revealed that the trailer for the highly anticipated movie is set to be unveiled precisely 93 days from today, on April 1, 2024.

The stellar cast of Kalki 2898 AD boasts industry heavyweights, including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and other notable actors, each playing crucial roles in this ambitious cinematic project.

Produced by the esteemed banner Vyjayanthi Movies and enriched with a musical score by the talented Santhosh Narayanan, “Kalki 2898 AD” is generating considerable anticipation among audiences and cinephiles alike. As Prabhas continues to make waves in the film industry, this upcoming mythological sci-fi film promises to be a visual and narrative spectacle, adding to the actor's impressive repertoire. The countdown to the trailer release on April 1, 2024, only adds to the excitement surrounding the project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X