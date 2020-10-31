Nag resumes shooting for Wild Dog

This 'Manmadhudu' actor took off to mountains for a 21-day schedule and thus left his hosting duty of Bigg Boss 4 (Telugu) to his beautiful daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni. Well, Nagarjuna is staying close to his fans through social media and also dropping a few behind the scenes videos and pics on his Twitter page. In the recent pics, the Wild Dog team are seen dressed up in military avatars holding guns. Along with Nagarjuna, Saiyami Kher, Bigg Boss fame Ali Reza and Mayank Parekh are seen. These stills have been captured amid a dense forest and lush green nature of Himalayas. Even Atul Kulkarni, Dia Mirza and Appaji Ambarisha Darbha are also roped in to essay a few important characters in this flick.



Nagarjuna is very much excited and happy to resume the shoot of this movie. Although the shooting of this flick started last year, gut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting was re-launched after a break if 7 months, the team gathered together and resumed the shooting. Amid the picturesque mountains, a few crucial scenes and risky action sequences on the lead cast would be shot. Wild Dog is helmed by Ashishor Solomon and bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the Matinee Entertainment banner.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 4 reality show, Nagarjuna is completely entertaining the audience with his ace hosting skills and thus the weekend episodes are also gaining highest TRPs compared to other channels. He has also hosted the 3rd season of Bigg Boss (Telugu) and is maintaining the same charm and fame in this season too. Besides giving needed suggestions, Nag is also being strict on the housemates if they are caught doing any wrong activities in the house. Nagarjuna will also be part of Bollywood's most awaited movie 'Brahmastra' which is being directed by Ayan Mukherji. This movie will star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Well, our dear Nag will be missed on the stage for a couple of weeks, but beautiful Sam is also entertaining the audience and housemates in the same way.