Naga Chaitanya And Kriti Shetty's Custody Dubbing Session Starts

Tollywood's young actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are all set to entertain the movie buffs with the Custody movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers began their post-production works and also digital promotions too. Off late, even dubbing works have been started and they shared this good news on social media sharing the pic of their lead actor.

The pic showcases Naga Chaitanya being busy in his dubbing schedules! The makers also wrote, "#Custody DUBBING WORK BEGINS. Post Production is in Full Swing & the TEASER HUNT Begins Shortly! #CustodyOnMay12".

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are tuning the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. Well, the movie also has Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami in prominent roles. The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!