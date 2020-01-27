Naga Chaitanya playing 'Dalit' guy?

For the first time in his career, the scion of Akkineni family, will be reportedly essaying the role of Dalit youngster in his upcoming film 'Love Story' and it is going to create a sensation of sorts.

"He is breathing life into the role of the low-caste guy in the movie and it is a challenging and different role for the actor, who mostly essayed urban-centric roles," says a source, close to the unit.

Director Sekhar Kammula has etched an exciting story around the conflict between upper and lower caste lovers and it will be an interesting and engrossing fare.

"It will be riding high on the age-old conflict and the repercussions thereafter once the two lovers from different strata fall deeply in love," adds the source.

Interestingly, talented actress Sai Pallavi will be hailing from an affluent family, who falls in love with a guy for his honesty and innocence, the source points out.

After essaying the role of a disgruntled cricketer in 'Majili' and an army officer in 'Venky Mama,' he is now returning in a new avatar.

The grandson of legendary ANR is donning the role of an underdog after flexing his muscles in films like 'Shailaja Reddy.....' and 'Savyasaachi.'