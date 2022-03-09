Naga Chaitanya Poses Along With Whole Team Of 'Dhoota' Web Series

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his OTT debut with the 'Dhoota' web series. Being the K Vikram Kumar directorial, there are many expectations on it. A few days ago, he announced this new project and treated all his fans… Off late, he dropped a group pic with all his team and raised the expectations on the movie.

In this pic, he looked smart with a clean shave… He sported in a black shirt and was seen posing with Parvathy Thiruvothu, director Vikram K Kumar and Priya Bhavani. All of them were seen happy and mostly twinned in the black attires. The shooting of this movie is presently taking place in Hyderabad.

Dootha web series is being directed by Manam fame Vikram K Kumar and so, there are many expectations on it. This is the third collaboration of the director and actor as they worked for Manam and Thank You movies also. Well, along with this small screen original web series, he is also the part of Thank You movie which has Raashi Khanna as the lead actress. This movie is also being directed by K Vikram Kumar of Manam fame and has Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. It also has glam dolls Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in other important roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. SS Thaman is all set to treat all the music buffs with his melodious tunes while PC Sriram is handling the cinematography section and Naveen Nooli is the editor of this movie.

Naga Chaitanya is also part of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha movie.