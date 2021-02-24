Naga Chaitanya to sign a film with 'Uppena' director

Director Buchi Babu Sana, an associate of director Sukumar recently marked his directorial debut with 'Uppena' movie starring Panja Vaishnav Tej. The movie became a grand success at the box office.

Buchi Babu has now become one of the happening directors in the industry. The director has to do his upcoming movie with Mythri Movie Makers as well. It seems like the director has prepared a sports drama for his next and believes that NTR is going to be apt for this film. But young tiger NTR who is busy with 'RRR' has Trivikram's movie and KGF fame Prashanth Neel movies in his pipeline. It takes at least 2 years for NTR to collaborate with Buchi babu. So, it seems like Buchi Babu has kept a script aside for a few months and decided to start penning another script. Mythri took the responsibility to get a lead actor for this film and is considering Naga Chaitanya for this film.

If everything goes well, we can see Naga Chaitanya under the direction of Buchi Babu. However, Chai also has some commitments. So, we have to wait and see if Naga Chaitanya will sign the dotted line or not.