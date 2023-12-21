Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ hits the sets in Udupi

The much-anticipated film "Thandel," starring Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has officially kicked off its regular shoot. Presented by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts and produced by Bunny Vasu, the movie had a grand launch ceremony recently.



The film's production has now entered a crucial phase, with an extensive schedule underway in Udupi. The picturesque setting of Malpe Port in Karnataka's Udupi district provides the backdrop for the filming of talkie portions and action sequences. Notably, this schedule involves the entire cast, with an intense action sequence featuring Naga Chaitanya and the fighters.

Naga Chaitanya, who plays the role of a fisherman, has undergone a remarkable transformation for his character, showcasing a rugged look with long hair and a beard. The actor dedicated months to rigorous workouts to achieve the desired muscular physique.

"Thandel" unfolds as a unique love story based on real incidents, promising a refreshing narrative with a distinct backdrop. Opposite Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi takes on the female lead role, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

The filmmakers have assembled a talented crew to bring the story to life. National Award-winning composer Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is set to provide the film's musical magic, contributing his signature soundtracks and score. Cinematography duties are handled by Shamdat, ensuring a visual spectacle, while Srinagendra Tangala oversees the art department.

As the team embarks on this significant shooting schedule, fans eagerly await further updates and glimpses from the making of "Thandel."