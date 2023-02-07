Naga Shaurya And Malavika Nair's 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' Teaser Announcement Poster Is Out

Tollywood's young actors Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair already entertained their fans and movie buffs with the Kalyana Vaibhogame movie. Now, they are teaming up for the second time for Srinivas Avasarala's Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi movie. Although the movie's shooting is wrapped up last year itself, due to some issues the release date is postponed. Now, finally, the movie is all set to hit the theatres soon and thus the makers are creating noise through digital promotions. Already the teaser announcement date is unveiled and today, they dropped a new poster and locked in the time…

Along with sharing the new poster, they also wrote, "అందరికి ఒక ముఖ్య గమనిక మా Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi మిమ్మల్ని

Feb 9️⃣th న 4️⃣:0️⃣0️⃣ గంటలకు పరిచయం చేసుకోబోతున్నారు. Stay Tuned #PAPA".

The teaser will be unveiled on 9th February, 2023 @ 4 PM.

The earlier released first look poster showcased Naga Shourya and Malavika in a cute pose and that too travelling in a metro. They sported modish avatars and are listening to music on the train.

This movie is helmed by Srinivas Avasarala and is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari under the Dasari Productions and People Media Factory banners. Well, the movie was in the production stage for nearly 3 years and finally, the makers are aiming for an early summer release.

Going with details of this Naga Shaurya's 24th movie, the story, screenplay and direction is being done by SS Arunachalam. The movie will be produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner.