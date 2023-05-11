Naga Shaurya Announces The Release Date Of His New Movie ‘Rangabali’

Tollywood’s young actor Naga Shaurya is also busy with a handful of movies. He already treated all the movie buffs and fans with ‘Phala Abbai Phalana Ammai’ this March and now, he is all set to come up with a love tale ‘Rangabali’ in July. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster of this movie and unveiled the release date too…

Along with the makers, even Naga Shaurya also shared the first look poster and revealed the release date of this action cum love tale… Take a look!

This young actor also wrote, “Save the date! 7/07/2023 is when my new movie drops. Can’t wait for you all to see it #Rangabali”.

Naga Shaurya is seen in a classy appeal in the first look poster sporting in a shirt…

On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, the makers unveiled this announcement promo of Rangabali and treated all the fans of Naga Shaurya…

Rangabali movie is directed by debut filmmaker Pawan Baramsetti and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sree Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas banner. Pawan Kumar CH is tuning the songs while Divakar Mani handled the cinematography section. Karthika Srinivas is the editor while AS Prakash is the production designer. The casting details of this movie will be announced soon!

Rangabali movie will hit the theatres on 7th July, 2023 and it’s the best pick as Independence Day and Dussehra season is already filled with big releases…