Naga Shaurya in action flick

Young hero Naga Shaurya is quite ecstatic with the remarkable response for the teaser of his action thriller and first single Ninne Ninne of his upcoming flick 'Aswathama.'

With the additional enthusiasm, he started dubbing for the film, aver makers.

Based on true incidents, Naga Shaurya penned the story, while the directorial responsibilities were given to first timer Ramana Teja who did his job immaculately.

In fact, the teaser was engaging all through with some spine chilling elements.

The teaser gave clarity that, the film is not completely an action thriller. A strong message is narrated in most appealing manner.

Mehreen Pirzada plays the heroine in the film made under Ira Creations Banner. Sricharan Pakala scores music. As is known, 'Aswathama' release date is locked for January 31.



