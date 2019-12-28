Naga Shaurya's Aswathama Teaser Clocks 4.1 Digital Views

Young hero Naga Shaurya's action thriller Aswathama is heading for spectacular release on January 31st. Yesterday, the makers released the teaser of the film which takes YouTube by storm.

The highly gripping teaser clocked 4.1 million digital views in 24 hours which is a great attainment. Right now, Aswathama teaser is trending in top place on YouTube.

Mehreen Pirzada plays Naga Shaurya's live interest in the film directed by Ramana Teja under Ira Creations banner. Sricharan Pakala scored the music.



