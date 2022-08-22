Naga Shourya Starts His New Movie With Debut Director Pawan

Tollywood's young actor Naga Shourya is all busy with a handful of movies. Already he is part of Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Police Vari Hecharika. The shooting of his latest movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari completed. Off late, he announced his new movie with debutant director Pawan Basamsetti. The pooja ceremony of this movie is held today and ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao graced the event and blessed the whole team along with clapping the board for the muhurtam shot!

Naga Shourya dropped the event pics on his Twitter and Instagram pages and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Starting a new journey! @slv_cinemas #ProdNo6 Thank you dear Raghavendar rao garu and odela srikanth for gracing the ceremony! @pawan_basamsetti @realyukti @vamsipatchipulusu".

In the first pic, the lead actors Naga Shourya and Yukti Thareja looked awesome while Raghavendra Rao is seen clapping the first board for the muhurtam shot! He also presented the script to the director and the lead cast.

The makers also shared the pics on the Twitter page and are happy to begin their new journey… "Our Production No.6 begins today Starring @IamNagashaurya and #YuktiThareja. Directed by debutant @PawanBasamsetti Legendary director @Ragavendraraoba garu clapped the first shot and handed the script while @odela_srikanth switched on the camera".

So, this movie is being directed by Pawan and is produced under the SLV Cinemas banner.

Speaking about the other projects of Naga Shourya, Krishna Vrinda Vihari movie is directed by Anish Krishna. Latest internet sensation and singer Shirley Setia is the lead actress of this movie and is all set to make her Tollywood debut. This movie has an ensemble cast of Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji and Amitash Pradhan. Krishna Varinda Vihari is being bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri and Naga Shaurya under the Ira Creations banner.