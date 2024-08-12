Nagarjuna clarifies Chay and Sobhita’s wedding plans: ‘No wedding anytime soon’

Ever since actors Naga Chaitanyaand Sobhita Dhulipala announced their engagement, fans and the general public alike have been eagerly awaiting news of the wedding date. However, it seems that the wait may be longer than expected.

In a recent interview, veteran actor Nagarjuna, who first shared pictures of the couple's engagement, addressed the speculation surrounding the upcoming wedding. The Manmadhudu star made it clear that the wedding is not happening anytime soon.

Nagarjuna elaborated on the couple's decision, explaining, "Chay and Sobhita’s decision to get engaged was very spur-of-the-moment. They hadn’t planned for this, but the timing felt right to them. However, they are both currently focused on their careers and would like to take some time before they tie the knot."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who had been dating for two years before their engagement, are both at pivotal points in their respective careers. Their decision to delay the wedding appears to be driven by a desire to prioritize their professional commitments before embarking on the next chapter of their personal lives.

While fans may need to be patient for wedding bells, Nagarjuna's update suggests that the couple is enjoying their current stage of life and is in no rush to walk down the aisle.