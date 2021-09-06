Nagarjuna hikes his remuneration for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is one of the popular reality shows in the Telugu TV space. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of the TV show. Nagarjuna is hosting the TV show for the third time. He earlier hosted the third and fourth seasons.

As per the latest reports in the media, Nagarjuna hiked his remuneration for the TV show. We hear that the senior hero will now be taking close to 12 crore rupees for the entire season. Earlier, he charged 12 lakh rupees per episode but he has hiked the same, say the reports.

The TV show will be telecasted on all the days of a week but Nagarjuna will be making his presence only during the weekend. He will be seen on both Saturday and Sunday episodes.

We have to see if the fifth season maintain a consistency in the TV show.