Nagarjuna suggests some changes in 'MEB' final version?

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's film "Most Eligible Bachelor" is finally getting released this Dussehra.

The film has been in the making for over two years and now it will hit the screens on this 15th. Nagarjuna has recently seen the final edited version once again and the latest grapevine is that he has asked for some more edits from director Bommarillu Bhaskar.

The film has had re-shoots and scenes of Faria Abdullah and Esha Rebba were added. But still, the news is Nag has some issues with the film.

Akhil has pinned a lot of hopes and Pooja Hegde is yet another attraction of this film. Film unit has planned huge promotions for the film and we have to see how it fares.