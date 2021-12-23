Nagarjuna's director to work with Pushpa beauty

Rahul Ravindran who started his career as an actor has already impressed the audience with his performances in movies like 'Andala Rakshasi', 'Srimanthudu', etc recently turned into a director with 'Chi La Sow' which turned out to be a super hit at the box office.

The grand success of the film made Rahul Ravindran to do his second project with none other than king Nagarjuna. But 'Manmadhudu 2' which came out in their combination turned out as a disaster at the box office. Now, Rahul Ravindran wants to test his luck as a director all over again and is planning a film with none other than star beauty Rashmika Mandanna.

The Kannada actress who recently scored a super hit with Pushpa gave not to this film after a couple of script discussions. The shooting of the film will go on roll in February 2022.