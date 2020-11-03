Namrata Shirodkar Shares Then And Now Unseen Wedding Pics And Quotes 'Marriages Are Made In Heaven'

Tollywood ace actor Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar always stays active on social media and treats her fans with her adorable posts. From sharing the candid pics of her family to dropping the throwback clicks, she makes us stick to her Instagram page. Off late, Namrata has dropped a 'Then and Now' wedding moment pics and doled out that, "Marriages are made in heaven…"





This post has the collage of the wedding pics… The first one is her parents' marriage photo which had her grandparents along with her mom and dad. Coming the second one, it is the wedding pic of Mahesh and Namrata… Along with the beautiful couple, Mahesh's parents Superstar Krishna & Indira Devi and Namrata's parents Nitin Shirodkar and Vanita Shirodkar posed along with the couple…

Namrata also jotted down a few words about 'Wedding'… "Picture-perfect 'Then And Now' moment! The coincidence is uncanny! 😍😍😍 Life comes a full circle 😊 Marriages.. made in heaven! ❤️

#MemoryTherapy #Throwback #FamilyTree".

Speaking about Mahesh Babu's work front, he will be next seen in Parasuram's 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' movie. This movie has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got hitched on 10th February, 2005 after dating for 4 years. This power couple of Tollywood were blessed with 2 cute children Gautam (2006) and Sitara (2012). Mahesh is an ace Tollywood actor while Namrata was also a busy actress in Bollywood. They first met on the sets of B. Gopal's 'Vamsi' movie… Then they fell for each other and decided to get married after convincing their parents.