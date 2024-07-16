Nani announces new project with Priyadarshi

This Friday marks the grand release of the much-anticipated rom-com “Darling”, featuring Priyadarshi and Nabha Naresh in lead roles. Directed by Ashwin Raam, the film also stars Ananya Nagalla, Brahmanandam, and Muralidhar Goud. Produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner, “Darling” is generating significant buzz ahead of its release.

The pre-release event for “Darling” was a star-studded affair held in Hyderabad, with Natural Star Nani gracing the occasion as a special guest. In a surprising and exciting turn of events, Nani used the platform to make a significant announcement about his upcoming project under his production house, Wallposter Cinema.

During his speech, Nani revealed, “It just couldn’t get any better than announcing this project at the “Darling” event. I am thrilled to produce a movie featuring Priyadarshi as the protagonist. The film will be directed by a new talent, Jagadish, who will be making his directorial debut with this venture. While I can’t disclose the genre and other details at this moment, I assure you it’s going to be an exciting project.”

Priyadarshi was visibly surprised and elated by the announcement, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the event. Fans are eagerly anticipating “Darling” and are now also looking forward to the collaboration between Nani and Priyadarshi.

“Darling” promises to be a delightful addition to the rom-com genre, with its talented cast and promising directorial vision. With the added buzz from Nani’s unexpected announcement, both the film and the upcoming project have become hot topics in the Telugu film industry. Stay tuned for more updates on “Darling” and Nani’s new venture.