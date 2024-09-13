Nani Begins Shooting for ‘HIT 3’

Natural Star Nani is set to play his most intense role yet in his 32nd film, 'HIT: The 3rd Case.' Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema in association with Unanimous Productions, the film promises to be a gripping crime thriller. The film was recently announced through a gripping glimpse that offered a sneak peek into Nani’s perilous character as a HIT officer.





Meanwhile, Nani, who is riding high on consecutive blockbusters, has begun regular shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Nani joined the shoot on day one. He will portray Arjun Sarkaar, a HIT officer with a fierce nature, as shown at the end of 'HIT 2.' The Hunter’s Command of 'HIT: The 3rd Case' has further showcased him in a powerfully intense role. The glimpse received unanimous acclaim and left a lasting impression on viewers.



Nani undergoes a new makeover for the movie, which will feature seasoned technicians handling different crafts. Sanu John Varghese is the cinematographer, Mickey J Meyer provides the music, Karthika Srinivas R is the editor, and Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer.

'HIT 3' will hit theatres in the summer, on May 1, 2025.