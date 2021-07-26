Nani Bids Adieu To Shyam Singha Roy's Appeal And Transforms Himself For Ante Sundaraniki Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is in the best phase of his career. He is lined up with a few interesting movies and as of now, he is working on his next project Ante Sundaraniki. Off late, he shared a small video on his Instagram and showed off how he is prepping up for his upcoming movie.



The video starts off with Shyam Singha Roy's poster and then moves to Nani. He doles out that it is the last day and last shot and finally shaves off his beard and completely transforms his look for Ante Sundaraniki movie. He also wrote, "Manaki vachindhi okkate. CINEMA On to a new journey".

A few days ago, the shooting of Shyam Singha Roy movie has been resumed and all the actors along with the crew took part in the last schedule of the movie. Now, the shooting of this movie has been wrapped up and Nani also dropped a BTS pic from the sets on his Instagram.

He is seen from the back in this pic and also wrote, "Shoot done. With a great team comes the great outcome. Post-production begins ShyamSinghaRoy".

Shyam Singha Roy movie is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. It is a periodic love tale and he will essay the titular role and this movie. It has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the lead actresses and Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Subhalekha Sudhakar in other prominent roles.

Being a super-natural thriller, the film will be made with the backdrop of Kolkata and the plot is all about reincarnation. Till now we might have seen many movies like Magadheera on this concept but Nani picked the same concept with a different approach adding a periodic hero tale to it.

Coming to the Ante Sundaraniki movie, Nani will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which deals with the age-old 'Pachikalu' which made 'Pandavas' lose to Kaouravas' in the board game according to Mahabharata.

The recently released gossip alert video and raised the expectations on the movie. It has Malayalam beauty Nazriya Fahadh as the lead actress who is making her debut in Tollywood. This movie is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It also has Harsha Vardhan and Suhas in other important characters.