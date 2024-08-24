Nani Clarifies His Comments About a Recent Social Media Controversy

Actor Nani recently spoke out about a misunderstanding that happened on social media, saying it was a case of things getting "lost in translation." In an interview, Nani explained that when comments are translated into English, they can sometimes sound different from what was originally meant.

Nani said, "I noticed how things change when translated into English, especially on social media." He shared that he initially reacted to something he heard about his close friend Prabhas, without fully understanding the context. "When it's about someone you really care about, you react quickly and might say, 'Why are you focusing on something that isn't important?'"

After seeing many reactions online, Nani decided to watch the entire content himself to understand better. "I only saw what was being shared on social media, like short clips. But then I watched the whole thing," he said.

Nani realized that both his reaction and the original comments had been misunderstood and exaggerated. "The whole situation got blown out of proportion on social media, including my own reaction," he added.

Nani’s statement reminds us that things can easily be misinterpreted online, and it's important to understand the full story before reacting.