Nani discusses the excitement and challenges of ‘Saripoda Sanivaaram’

Natural Star Nani, known for his diverse roles and engaging performances, recently shared insights about his highly anticipated pan-India film "Saripoda Sanivaaram." Directed by creative filmmaker Vivek Atreya, the movie has already generated significant buzz across the country. The film, produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, features a high-budget and expansive canvas. It is set for a grand release on August 29, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.





At a recent press conference, Nani spoke about the effort put into both the film and its promotions. He emphasized the importance of creating a positive atmosphere around the movie before its release. "Earlier, I used to believe that the content of the movie would speak for itself, but I've come to understand the responsibility of generating excitement and reaching out to everyone, especially those who may not follow movie news regularly," he explained.



Discussing what drew him to "Saripoda Sanivaaram," Nani highlighted the trailer's exciting narrative and hinted at the film's unique storytelling approach. "What we showed in the trailer is just a glimpse. The actual narrative in the movie is what excites me the most," he said.

When asked about the challenges faced during the film's production, Nani noted that this project felt refreshing rather than challenging. He credited much of the film's weight to his co-stars, including SJ Surya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Muralisharma. "This time, I took a back seat in terms of performance. The burden was on SJ Surya, Priyanka, and others," he added.

Nani also praised SJ Surya, describing their collaboration as enjoyable and enlightening. "He brought a new perspective to his role, and his performance is something special," Nani said.

The film's music, composed by Jakes Bijoy, is another aspect that Nani is particularly excited about. He described the score as "racy" and fitting perfectly with the film's fast-paced narrative. "Jakes played the whole movie like a hero's intro song. His magic will be seen on the 29th," Nani remarked.

As the release date approaches, Nani expressed his confidence in the film's appeal and its potential to become a blockbuster. The actor hinted at the possibility of "Saripoda Sanivaaram" evolving into a franchise if the audience response is strong enough.