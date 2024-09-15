Nani dominates SIIMA awards with ‘Dasara’ and ‘Hi Nanna’

Natural Star Nani continues his winning streak with a hat-trick of blockbuster films, including Dasara, Hi Nanna and the recently successful Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which is knocking at all the registers. After receiving multiple awards at the Filmfare Awards, Dasara and Hi Nanna have now marked their space in the coveted SIIMA Awards also.

Dasara won a total of four major awards, with Nani himself bagging the highly coveted Best Actor award. All credit to the gripping performances and strong direction that won over audiences as Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress, Srikanth Odela as Best Director, and Deekshit Shetty for Best Supporting Actor.

Hi Nanna, on the other hand, remained well above expectations by winning the most awards with five on the evening. Best Actress (Critics) went to Mrunal Thakur, whose performance was highly noteworthy. Best Debutant Director trophy went to director Shouryuv, while the best music director was Hesham Abdul Wahab, who composed this soul-stirring soundtrack. Best Debutant Producer was taken home by the film's producer, Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala of Vyra Entertainments, and Best Supporting Actress was taken home by young talent Baby Kiara.

Nani's successive films have cemented his position as one of the most bankable and versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. He has just begun filming the third installment of HIT, the 3rd Case under the director Sailesh Kolanu, providing him with another promising item to add to his filmography. With each of his hit films, Nani turns dominant on the podiums of award functions, which certainly speaks to his impact and popularity in the industry among audiences and critics.