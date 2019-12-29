Trending :
Nani launches 'Majili' actor's next

'Colour Photo' is an upcoming Tollywood movie which features Short film actor Suhas who made his debut by playing a supporting character in 'Majili' movie in the lead role.

Sunil has turned into a villain for this film. Chandini Chowdary is playing the female lead in the film. Sandeep Raj is helming this project. Today, Natural Star Nani has officially launched the film. "Very happy to announce this charming film #ColourPhoto. With this, extremely talented gang working on it am so looking forward to this one. I know the boys will rock already," captioned Nani launching the film. Nani's tweet sure increased the buzz around the film.



Sai Rajesh is bankrolling this project. Kaala Bhairava is composing tunes for the film. More details regarding the project will get revealed soon.

