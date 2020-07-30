Nani rejected but Dulquer Accepted!

Tollywood: Dulquer Salmaan is going to make his solo debut with a straight Telugu film soon. Playing the role of a military officer Ram in the film, Dulquer is set to reveal a love story. The film releases in Tamil and Malayalam languages as well. Hanu Raghavapudi is the director of the movie.

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan was not the first choice of the film, says the media reports. Hanu actually narrated the same script to Nani who then rejected it. Later, Hanu made some minor changes to the same and approached Dulquer who readily agreed to be a part of the movie.

Swapna Cinema who did Mahanati with Dulquer immediately came forward to pool the resources for the film. The makers are busy with the pre-production works now and the complete details of the movie will come out soon.