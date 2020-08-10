Nani to turn a bipolar disorder patient for his next?

After scoring a hit with Ninnu Kori, Nani is teaming up with director Shiva Nirvana once again for a new film called Tuck Jagdish. Now, it is being heard that Nani will play the role of a bipolar disorder patient in this movie.

Generally, bipolar disorder patients experience extreme mood swings and anger. It looks like Nani is going to portray this kind of character in this movie. Tuck Jagdish got launched with a pooja ceremony earlier this year. But the regular shooting didn't begin due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Apparently, the film's shoot will start only after a few months.

Tuck Jagdish features Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the female leads. Thaman is composing the music of this movie. It will hit the screens in 2021. Nani is currently awaiting the release of his next film V. We hear that V will release during Christmas season this year.