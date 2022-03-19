Nani's Dasara First Look Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all in the best phase of his career and is busy with a handful of movies. Along with being busy as an actor, he also started his new production house and is now producing Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 movie. Coming to his movie front, he announced his next movie 'Dasara' a few days ago and showcased a glimpse of this unique subject. From then there are no updates given out on this movie but to fill the gap, the makers are all set to drop the first look poster of the Dasara movie tomorrow on social media…



Nani also shared this good news to all his fans through his Instagram page… Take a look!

This poster showcased only a half of the first look poster where Nani sported in a village avatar and is all set to go for a fight. Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "First look ? A glimpse ? Or both ? Tomorrow 11.34AM #DASARA".

Dasara movie is being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress.

On the occasion of the Dussehra festival last year, Nani shared a small glimpse of his Dasara movie and announced the news to all his fans. Being his 29th movie, it is a complete different one and the glimpse also showcased him in a complete rugged avatar.

Nani is also part of the Ante Sundaraniki movie. He is also producing Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 and Meet Cute movies.