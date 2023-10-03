Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ 2nd Single ‘Gaaju Bomma’ to be out on Oct 6th

The musical gala of the Pan India film “Hi Nanna” began with the mellifluous number “Samayama” which showed the lovely chemistry between the lead pair- Natural Star Nani and Mrunal Thakur. The film’s second single Gaaju Bomma will be out on October 6th.

The same has been announced through a video where Nani and Kiara Khanna have a beautiful conversation. The girl asks when will the song of Father-daughter be released. Nani calls her ‘Gaaju Bomma’ and it is revealed that this is going to be the soul of ‘Hi Nanna.’ The music for the movie is scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab.





“Hi Nanna” marks the directorial debut of Shouryuv. It is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on Vyra Entertainments.

The wholesome family entertainer has Sanu John Varughese ISC cranking the camera, while Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Satish EVV is the executive producer. “Hi Nanna” is scheduled for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21, this year.









