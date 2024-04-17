Nara Rohit’s 20th Film Sundarakanda, First Look Unveiled

Hero Nara Rohit for his landmark 20th film is working with debut director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi for a fun-filled rom-com produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP). The movie is packed with many colorful nuances that will be relatable to every individual.

The makers announced a pleasant title Sundarakanda for the movie through this first look poster that presents Nara Rohit in a cool and classy avatar with a plant with a pot in his hand and a book in the other hand. We can see college students walking in the opposite direction in the poster. The makers have also announced the film’s release date. It will hit the marquee on September 6th for Ganesh Chaturthi (Sep 7th). Sundarakanda is the fifth book in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Sri Rama Navami indeed is the perfect occasion to unveil the first look poster which creates a positive impression for the movie.

Vriti Vaghani is the lead actress, while Sri Devi Vijay Kumar, Naresh Vijaya Krishna and Vasuki Anand will play crucial roles.

The cinematography is helmed by Pradeep M Varma, while Leon James provides the music. Sundeep is the executive producer of the movie, while Rajesh Pentakota is the Production Designer and Rohan Chillale as Editor.