Nata Ratnalu' second lyrical song launched by Dr Supreme

The movie 'Nata Ratnalu' is directed by Narra Shivanagu and stars Bigg Boss beauty Inaya Sultana, Sudarshan, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and Arjun Tej in crucial roles. This film is being made as a murder mystery crime thriller and produced by Dr Divya under the banner of Everest Entertainment.

Vinayak has sung this song in the composition of Shankar Mahadev. Sitarama Chowdhary has pinned the lyrics.

Director Shivanagu said, "A few days ago we released a song on Ramesh, a drunkard, and got a good response. Bigg Boss beauty Inaya Sultana, Sudarshan, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Taghubotu Ramesh and Arjun Tej have been shot. The response to this song is also good. The response from the distributors is also good. We are very confident about the output of the film. We will find a good date in August and release the film. Thanks to Samudra Supreme for releasing the song. We will release the trailer soon," he said.

V. Samudra said, "When I heard this title, I remembered the super hit movie Jati Ratnalu. I know this movie from the beginning. He said that the film is set in the background of the film industry.

Dr Supreme Babu said, "I saw the movie and the songs. It came very well. Dad wants to say something with his pictures. This film has also been made in the same manner, he said.

Archana, Srutilaya, Suman Shetty, Tiger Seshadri, Chanti, Atluri Prasad, Khammam Satyanarayana, Surya Kiran, MNR Chaudhary, Ranjith Kumar and others.

Technical experts :

Lyrics: Sitaram Chowdhary

Editor: Avula Venkatesh

Music: Shankar Mahadev

Co-Producers: Anand Das Sri Manikantha, Y. Chanti, Koya Subbarao

Producer: Dr Divya

Directed by: Shivanagu ,PRO: Madhu VR