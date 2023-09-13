Live
Natural Star Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ musical gala to begin soon
Pan India film “Hi Nanna” Stars: Natural Star Nani and Mrunal Thakur Director : debutant Shouryuv Vyra Entertainments
Natural Star Nani’s Pan India film “Hi Nanna” under the direction of debutant Shouryuv with Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala producing it ambitiously on Vyra Entertainments is progressing at a fast pace with its shoot. The film’s Coonoor schedule also wrapped up. Mrunal Thakur is playing the leading lady, while Baby Kiara Khanna will be seen in an important role in this wholesome family entertainer.
Hesham Abdul Wahab scores the music for the movie and the makers came up with an update on musical promotions. The musical gala of the movie begins soon, as the first single will be out in a few days. The announcement has been made through a cute video that shows the sparkling chemistry between Nani and Mrunal Thakur.
Nani’s recent movies were musical hits, thus there is huge anticipation among music lovers for the audio album of Hi Nanna. The film’s first look and glimpse received a positive response. Hesham Abdul Wahab enchanted everyone with his fascinating background score for the glimpse.
Sanu John Varughese ISC is the cinematographer, while Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Satish EVV is the executive producer. The movie will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21, this year.