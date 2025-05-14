Naveen Chandra, Karuna Kumar team up for bold psychological thriller

Director Karuna Kumar, known for critically acclaimed films like Palasa 1978, Sridevi Soda Center, and Matka, is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with Honey. The film, officially launched today under the Shekhar Studio banner, features actor Naveen Chandra in a challenging and unconventional role. Blending Karuna Kumar’s realistic storytelling with bold new experimentation, Honey promises to be a psychological thriller unlike any seen before in Indian cinema.

Speaking at the launch, Naveen Chandra shared, “I've portrayed many diverse roles, but when Karuna Kumar narrated this character, it genuinely scared me. I’ve never heard of such a role before. It’s a rare opportunity for any actor. I’m excited and proud to be part of this journey.”

Alongside Naveen, the film stars Divya Pillai, Divi, Raja Ravindra, Kalyani Malik, and child actor Baby Jayani. The makers revealed the film’s poster on day one of the shoot, featuring a cat and a little girl in a dark setting, effectively establishing the film's eerie mood and intensity.

Director Karuna Kumar described Honey as a story with strong social references that explores the darkness driven by human greed. “The depth of the story and Naveen’s performance will set this film apart. It will be a unique cinematic experience for the audience,” he said.

Producers Shekhar Master and Ravi Peethala announced that the film will be shot in a single 43-day schedule, with sets constructed in Kokapet and additional shoots planned in live locations.