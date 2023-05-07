Naveen Polishetty Thanks Shreya Ghoshal After The Duo Rocked A Stage Concert In Hyderabad

It is all known that Tollywood’s ace actors Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty are all set to come up with a hilarious entertainer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ this summer. Already the teaser of this movie bagged millions of views is loved for all its interesting and entertaining glimpses. Naveen is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his movie and as a part of it, he made his presence in ace singer Shreya Ghoshal’s music concert and had a great time with her… He dropped a ‘Thank You’ post after receiving immense love from the people and showed off his gratitude towards Shreya…



On stage with the legendary Shreya Ghoshal. Thank you for coming to Hyderabad and mesmerizing us with your songs Shreya ji. What a magical night it was ❤️ you had to see her talent live. Honoured to have witnessed her magic. This is just two professional singers casually… https://t.co/pfCZX2Cbd6 — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) May 7, 2023

Along with sharing the concert’s glimpse which went viral on social media, he also wrote, “On stage with the legendary Shreya Ghoshal. Thank you for coming to Hyderabad and mesmerizing us with your songs Shreya ji. What a magical night it was you had to see her talent live. Honoured to have witnessed her magic. This is just two professional singers casually hanging out on stage :p #MissShettyMrPolishetty”.

He is seen making Shreya dole out, “Palakura Pappu Hyderabad Nuvvu Nippu” and “Annam Lo Kura Ledu Hyderabad Neku Tirugu Ledu”… These two funny slogans made the audience go ROFL and Naveen had a great time with Shreya. Both rocked the concert…

Here is the teaser of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty movie… Take a look!

The teaser is all interesting and showcased a glimpse of new love tale… Anushka is introduced as Chef Anvitha Ravali who has a complete knowledge on her flavours. Even Jayasudha who is essaying the role of Anushka’s mother supports her in everything and her decision to stay single as well. On the other hand, Naveen is seen as a stand-up comedian who hides his profession from his parents. The twist in the tale is seen when Anvitha appoints Naveen as a stand-up comedian in her restaurant. On the whole, Naveen’s timely comedy also made the teaser worth watching.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is Anushka’s 48th film and Naveen’s 3rd one… It is being helmed by Mahesh Babu P and is bankrolled by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram under the UV Creations banner. The movie will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.