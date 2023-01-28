Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Happy To Team Up With Venkatesh For 'Saindhav' Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to come up with his milestone 75th movie 'Saindhav'. Being the HIT series director Praveen Sattaru, there are many expectations on it. The movie is launched on the occasion of Republic Day on 26th January and one more interesting point of the casting details is Bollywood's ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is part of this action thriller. Off late, he joined the sets and shared a heartfelt message as he is making his debut in Tollywood and is all happy teaming up with Venkatesh along with sharing the pics from the launch event…

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "It's super to collaborate with the ever so energetic @VenkyMama for his #75thfilm #Saindhav to be directed by @KolanuSailesh. Thank You @vboyanapalli & @NiharikaEnt Looking forward to this Telugu Debut. @RanaDaggubati @NameisNani @chay_akkineni".

Nawaz looked amazing in these pics and is all happy to be part of this movie posing along with ace actors Venkatesh, Nani, Chaitanya Akkineni and Rana Daggubati.

Director Sailesh also thanked Nawaz and wrote, "Super duper excited to have you on board Nawaz bhai".

Here are the launch event highlights of the Saindhav movie…

Venkatesh also shared the launch ceremony pics on his Twitter page… K Raghavendra Rao clapped for the first shot, Anil Ravipudi switched on the camera while the camera is switched on by Dil Raju. Young heroes Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati handed over the script along with Suresh Babu to the director.

This Sailesh Kolanu directorial is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainments banner. Santosh Narayanan will tune the songs while Mukundan S will handle the cinematography section. Garry BH Heroine will handle the editing section. As of now, the casting details are under wraps, but as it Venkatesh's 75th movie, it will release holding high expectations. The regular shooting will commence soon!