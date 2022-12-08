NBK 108: Balakrishna And Anil Ravipudi's Untitled Project Is Launched

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to entertain the audience and his fans with lined-up movies. His latest movie 'Veera Simha Reddy' is ready to hit the theatres for this Pongal festival and today, he launched his next movie and is all ready for the action. Being Anil Ravipudi's action entertainer, movie buffs also expect a high-octane project from them. The movie is officially launched today in Hyderabad and the pooja ceremony is also held in the presence of the makers and the lead actor.



It is a dream for every filmmaker to direct Balakrishna once in his life time and Anil Ravipudi grabbed the golden chance and is ready to prove his mettle. He also shared the launch event pics on his Twitter page and treated all the fans of NBK… Take a look!

Along with sharing a group pic, Anil also wrote, "అన్న దిగిండు! గిప్పడి సంది లెక్కలు టక్కర్ Kick starting this surreal journey with Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu from today. Excited to present NBK LIKE NEVER BEFORE in #NBK108".

The pic has Anil along with Balakrishna, ace director K Raghavendra Rao, Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and the producers of this movie.

దగడు షురూ🔥 MASSive #NBK108 Kick starts with Pooja Ceremony 🕉️ Regular Shoot Begins Today😎#NBK108Begins❤️‍🔥 1st Shot Dir @Ragavendraraoba 🎬 Allu Aravind 📽️ Dil Raju 📑 Shirish,Naveen Yerneni, Satish Kilaru Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi pic.twitter.com/CCile2BnRP — Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) December 8, 2022

Here are a few more pics shared by the makers… They also wrote, "దగడు షురూ MASSive #NBK108 Kick starts with Pooja Ceremony Regular Shoot Begins Today #NBK108Begins 1st Shot Dir @Ragavendraraoba, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Shirish, Naveen Yerneni, Satish Kilaru Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi".

The first pic showcases Anil receiving the script from the hands of Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, Sirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas and NBK is also present in the click. Honorary direction is helmed by K Raghavendra Rao and the first clap is given by Allu Aravind.

This is the Muhurtam clap board of the movie… This movie is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The shooting will commence from 19th December, 2022 and the first schedule will have the high-octane fight sequence.

Speaking about NBK's 107th movie Veera Simha Reddy, it is directed by Gopichand Malineni and has Shruti Haasan as the lead actress. Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role. The Mythri Movie Makers banner is bankrolling this action thriller which is based on true incidents.

Veera Simha Reddy movie is ready to hit the theatres on the occasion of the Pongal festival i.e on 12th January, 2023!