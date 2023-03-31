NBK 108: Balakrishna Is All Ready To Hit The Theatres On The Occasion Of The Dussehra Festival

Already we witnessed Tollywood's legendary actor Balakrishna bagging the biggest blockbuster of his career with Veera Simha Reddy this year. The movie treated the fans on the occasion of the Pongal festival. Now, this ace actor is eyeing on another festive season! Yes… The makers of his 108th movie unveiled the release date of this action thriller and stated that our dear NBK is all in the Dussehra race.

Director Anil Ravipudi shared a special release date poster of NBK 108 and created noise on social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "దశమి కి ఆయుధపూజ. This VIJAYADASHAMI make a way for the NATAMSIMHAM to conquer the evil forts. #NBK108 Title & Release Date Soon".

Balakrishna looked terrific on the poster holding an intense appeal with the backdrop of Goddess Durga.

Balakrishna looked different in the earlier released first look posters… In the first one, he looked a bit aged sporting in a kurta and formal pants along with the scarf. The second one zoomed out Balakrishna's face… He sported with an earring, bracelet and the tattoo on his right hand seems to have a story behind it… Even the tagline 'This Time Beyond Your Imagination' also raised the expectations on it.

Ace actress Kajal Aggarwal and young diva Sreeleela are roped in to essay the lead actress roles in this action thriller.

The shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad at a brisk pace! NBK 108 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banners. SS Thaman is tuning the songs for this movie.