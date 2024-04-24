NBK109: Bobby Deol Joins the Cast of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Upcoming Film

Nandamuri Balakrishna is busy working on a new movie directed by Bobby. This movie is tentatively titled ‘NBK109’ and has many famous actors in it. Some reports say that two popular actors from Malayalam films have joined the cast. And now, a Bollywood actor has also joined the team.

Bobby Deol has joined the NBK109 team. This news has made fans even more excited. The movie makers tweeted a picture of director Bobby, producer Nagavanshi, and Bobby Deol, and it's getting a lot of attention online.



It's also said that Dulquer Salmaan, a famous actor from Malayalam cinema, has a key role in the movie, along with another Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko. Plus, Telugu actress Chandini Chaudhary has an important part too. Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela is playing the female lead. She'll be portraying a police officer, adding more excitement to the movie.



Recently, a short preview of the movie was released, showing an action scene, and people liked it. That's why fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are very excited about this movie. One still that's catching everyone's eye is Balayya stepping out of a jeep with an ax. Soon, the makers will officially announce the title. The music for the movie is being made by Thaman.

