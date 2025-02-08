Live
- Chocolate Day 2025: Date, Meaning, History, and Fun Ways to Celebrate
- Delhi results: BJP winning candidates celebrate victory, hail PM Modi’s leadership
- ILT20 Season 3: Dubai Capitals set to lock horns with Desert Vipers in epic final
- Tripura will be gateway of south-east Asian nations after ‘Maitri Setu’ opening: CM Saha
- Bengaluru Metro revises ticket prices, new fares range from Rs 10 to Rs 90
- Fight for rights of Delhiites will continue: Rahul Gandhi
- All parties relied on women factor to win Delhi but they affirmed faith in ‘Modi ki guarantee’
- International Epilepsy Day 2025: Date, History, Significance, Theme, and Observance
- ‘Madham’ teaser success meet held; set for theatrical release ‘Madham’ teaser success meet held; set for theatrical release
- Swasika’s intense role in ‘Shambhala’ raises anticipation
Just In
Netflix India unveils exciting 2025 lineup
Netflix India is set to redefine entertainment in 2025, bringing a diverse slate of fresh and innovative stories.
Netflix India is set to redefine entertainment in 2025, bringing a diverse slate of fresh and innovative stories. From heartwarming love comedies and compelling family dramas to high-octane action thrillers and star-studded spectacles, the platform promises unparalleled cinematic experiences.
Monica Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming releases, stating, “With a reach of over 700 million viewers, we are committed to delivering world-class entertainment. Our 2025 lineup will surprise audiences with narratives they never imagined.”
Among the highly anticipated titles is Test, a gripping sports drama directed by S. Sasikanth. Featuring an ensemble cast of R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine, the film revolves around three individuals whose ideologies collide at a historic cricket match, leading to life-altering decisions. The film explores themes of ambition, dreams, and the human spirit.
Another major highlight is Rana Naidu: Season 2, where Rana Daggubati’s titular character takes on one last mission to secure his family’s future, only to get entangled in deeper conflicts. Producer Sundar Aaron shared, “This season will exceed all expectations. The story, performances, and scale will leave audiences in awe.”
With such an exciting slate, Netflix India is all set to captivate viewers worldwide in 2025.