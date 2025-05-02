New melody from ‘Kingdom’ strikes a chord

The buzz around Kingdom just reached fever pitch! After the promo of the film’s new song crossed 20 million views within days, the release of the full video has only amplified the excitement, racking up massive numbers and igniting social media with praise.

At the heart of this wave is a hauntingly beautiful melody by Anirudh Ravichander, who once again proves why he’s among the top music composers in the country. Lending her enchanting voice to the track, Anumita Nadesan brings out the soul of the composition, while lyricist KK crafts a poetic masterpiece that lingers long after the song ends.

But the song is more than just an aural delight — Dar Gai’s choreography layers it with emotion, and the visuals provide intriguing glimpses into the film’s narrative, sparking curiosity and fan theories alike. Vijay Deverakonda’s presence adds to the magic, with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s storytelling vision clearly shining through.

The grandeur of the video is evident in every frame. With Jomon T. John ISC and Girish Gangadharan ISC handling the cinematography and Navin Nooli on editing duties, the technical finesse is unmistakable.

Backed by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, Kingdom is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle. Directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starring Vijay Deverakonda, the film is all set for a worldwide grand release on May 30th.