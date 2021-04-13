New release date for 'Acharya'

Tollywood: We have been hearing rumors the Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya might not get released on the expected date which is on May 13th due to various reasons.

The makers are now planning to release the film on June 18th. It seems like the shooting of the film got delayed because of the Maiost attack as well. The makers are planning to fix June 18th as the worldwide release date of the film. However, the official announcement regarding the same is yet to come out. After the big surge in covid-19 cases, most of the movie releases are getting postponed again and also and most of the movie shootings are also getting halted. On the other hand, Koratala Siva is helming this project which features Kajal Agarwal as the female lead.

The movie is also going to feature Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in extended guest roles. Ram Charan in association with the Matinee Entertainment banner is bankrolling this project. Mani Sharma is composing music for this film.