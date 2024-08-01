New TFCC President Bharat Bhushan meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

In a significant move for the Telugu film industry, Bharat Bhushan, the newly elected President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. During the meeting, Bhushan presented a bouquet to the CM and engaged in discussions about pressing industry issues and the prestigious Gaddar Awards.



Expressing his gratitude, Bharat Bhushan stated, "I am thankful to CM Revanth Reddy for giving me the opportunity to meet despite his busy schedule. I am very happy that he said the government will give support to our Film Industry whenever required."

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to Bhushan on his new role and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the Telugu film industry. "Congratulations to Bharat Bhushan for being elected as the President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. After my trip to America, we are ready to arrange a meeting with the Telugu film industry and provide whatever support is required from the Telangana government," he said.

This meeting underscores the Telangana government's ongoing support for the Telugu film industry, promising future collaborations and initiatives to address industry challenges.