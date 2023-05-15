Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘SPY’ Teaser Is Out And Showcases The Glimpse Of Subhash Chandrabose Files

Tollywood’s young and talented actor Nikhil Siddhartha is all ready to dig out the secrets behind the great Indian freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose’s death with his upcoming movie SPY. As promised, the makers launched the teaser at NETAJI Statue at Kartavya Path (Raj Path), Subhash Chandra Bose Statue, New Delhi a few minutes ago. Being Nikhil’s second Pan-Indian movie after Karthikeya 2, there are many expectations on it.

Well, the makers and Nikhil also shared the teaser on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Nikhil also wrote, “Chaala Nammi Chesina Cinema... #SPY Will thrill you, entertain you and Shock You... Teaser is HERE If u like it do share with everyone #IndiasBestKeptSecret #SpyTeaser https://youtu.be/KioBGfg9NYY”.

Going with the teaser it first showcased how Makrand Deshpande explains to his juniors about India's best-kept secret… He doles out that great Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose did not die in the plane crash and it was a cover-up story. So, the team tries to chase the mystery to uncover the truth. As a part of their mission, they face many challenges and Nikhil looked awesome in the action sequences.

Going with the plot, it is the hunt to find Subhash Chandra Bose files…

To own that Pan-Indian appeal, this movie is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This movie is directed by Garry BH and he is helming his first movie. He is better known as an ace editor and worked for 'Goodachari', 'Evaru' and 'HIT' movies. This movie is being produced by K Raja Shekhar Reddy under the ED Entertainments banner. This complete action thriller has Iswarya Menon as the lead actress and Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta and Ravi Varma are roped in to essay the prominent roles. Sricharan Pakala will tune the sound tracks while Arjun Surisetty is the production designer. Hollywood's action director Lee Whitaker and cinematographer Keiko Nakhara are the new addition to the crew.

Nikhil's Spy will hit the theatres on 29th June, 2023…




