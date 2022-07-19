Nikhil Siddhartha’s Tamil And Hindi Teasers Of Karthikeya 2 Are Launched

It is all known that Tollywood's young and talented actor Nikhil Siddhartha is all set to entertain his fans with Karthikeya 2 movie. As the film is based on Lord Krishna, the ISKON Brindavan invited the whole team of the movie to the temple today. Thus, the makers also launched the Hindi and Tamil teasers in the temple and made their visit memorable.

Nikhil also shared a small video glimpse of their visit and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The Epic Mystical Movie #Karthikeya2 had a Magical Experience at ISKCON Brindavan. Powerful Facts Were Spoken By The Spokesperson of #ISKCON Radharam Das ji thanking The team for bringing out the True Facts and glory of Lord Sri Krishna in the Movie. https://t.co/ndgFLD5OPC pic.twitter.com/20gUD4WOvB — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) July 19, 2022

In the video, we can witness how the whole team received a warm welcome for the Brindavan temple authority. They had the Prasad and also met the people and devotees there. Along with these activities, they also launched the Hindi and Tamil teasers of the movie.

In the pics, we can witness Nikhil, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha with the temple authorities and devotees.

This is the Hindi teaser, sharing it, Nikhil also wrote, "Here is the HINDI teaser of The Epic Mystical Adventure Film #Karthikeya2

Going with the characterisations, Nikhil will be seen as Karthikeya while Anupama is essaying the role of Mugdha. Anupam Kher will be seen as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha as Suleman and Aditya Menon as Santanu. The movie is termed as the India's Epic Mystical Adventure and thus there are many expectations on the movie.

Karthikeya 2 movie is directed by young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava will score music for this suspense thriller.

Karthikeya 2 movie will be released on 22nd July, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!

