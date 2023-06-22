Nikhil’s ‘SPY’ finishes censor; gets U/A

Young and talented actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s pan-Indian movie “Spy” is gearing up for a grand release in theaters on June 29, 2023. Directed by Garry BH, a noted editor, the movie has Iswarya Menon as the female lead.

According to the latest news, the movie has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts, which is surprising. An official announcement regarding the certification is expected to be made very soon. Also, it is expected that bookings for the movie will be open in a day or two.

Sanya Thakur, Makrand Deshpande, Abhinav Gomatam, and others played prominent roles in this movie. K Rajashekhar Reddy penned the script besides producing this action-packed spy thriller. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar are the music directors of this flick.